FFC working to boost country’s economy

ISLAMABAD: Managing Director of Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited Lt. General Tariq Khan has said that the Economic Coordination Council (ECC) has abolished Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) on gas consumed by the fertilizer manufacturers which will benefit farmers and help stabilize the largest job providing sector of agriculture.

The move will reduce the fertilizer prices, improve cultivation environment, help farmers and help improve the troubled agriculture sector, he said.

Talking to Chairman of Pakistan Economy Watch Brig. Muhammad Aslam Khan (Retd), he said that the decision will help fertilizer companies reduce the cost of production as it uses gas as a fuel as well as raw material.

Lt. General Tariq Khan informed about the innovative approach to boosting the economy of the country. He said that our company has a 52 percent share in the market and we have taken practical steps to reduce the carbon footprint with the minimum of greenhouse gases.

He said that we have adopted a strategy to develop the rural economy through farmer education and other initiatives. Our approach will help improve the quality and quantity of agricultural production which will have a positive impact on the lives of farming communities and consumers.

Gen. Tariq said that soil testing, water testing, plant tissue analysis and a number of publications are helping farmers improve production and their income.

Farm Advisory Centers have been set up by FFC in rural areas while other initiatives including seminars are helping the rural communities in a big way, he said.

Muhammad Aslam Khan lauded the initiatives taken by FFC and hoped that the company will continue to improve the lives of farmers through proper intervention resulting in sustainable growth.

He said that the future of Pakistan is linked to the bright future of agriculture and rural communities.

