Flour bags being supplied continuously in province on govt rates: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that as per his directions, flour bags are being continuously supplied in the province at government rates.

In a statement on Tuesday, Usman Buzdar that 484 sale points have been set up in different areas of the province and supply of flour bags is also in progress through trucks at 207 points.

There is no shortage of wheat or flour in the province and the number of sale points has also been increased to provide relief to the citizens, he added.

Due to the efforts made by the food department as well as the field administration, the situation is normal and no one will be allowed to make an unjustified increase in the price of flour. He reiterated that the sale of flour is going on as per routine.

Pre-planned scheme

Punjab Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry has said that shortage of wheat and flour was created in the province under pre-planned scheme.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR office on Tuesday, he said that planners of this scheme are those who do not like Imran Khan as Prime Minister and Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister Punjab. Neither Prime Minister nor Chief Minister Punjab will change because of this baseless propaganda.

Samiullah Chaudhry said that PTI government during the last ten years has first time disbursed timely and complete payment to the cultivators of their produce. Gunny bags have been distributed among the farmers in a transparent manner and every single grain of wheat has been obtained from them respectfully.

He said that Punjab government kept the gunny bag policy to remain open. Toll-free numbers were provided to the farmers by the food department where they can register their complaints regarding gunny bags distribution.

The provincial minister said that Punjab government showed a responsible behaviour and procured wheat of its share where Sindh government failed to do so. He said that today Sindh government is making claim that it has 8.5 lac metric ton wheat reserves but when NAB team conducted raids on their godowns they found mud and sand in the bags.

He further maintained that the allegations levelled by PPP government in Sindh that regarding export of 7 lac metric ton wheat by PTI government is against the fact. He said that when PTI government came into power then it had 7.3 million metric ton wheat reserves of last four years.

Samiullah Chaudhry said that we did not export these reserves but sale them in the local market. He said that now when Sindh and KPK province have no reserves of wheat, CM Punjab has allowed to provide wheat to the other provinces and Punjab has decided to provide 5000 metric ton wheat to KPK on daily basis and Punjab while playing role of elder brother will also provide wheat to Sindh and Balochistan if required. He said that today Punjab has 2.3 million metric ton wheat reserves. He said that 482 sale points and 207 truck stations have been provided to provide flour to the people where 20kg flour bag is available at Rs790.

Monitor provision of wheat to mills, supply of flour in markets

Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has directed that the process of supply of wheat to flour mills, preparation of flour and its supply to the markets should be completely monitored.

He issued the directives while presiding over taskforce for price control meeting at CM Office on Tuesday in which availability of flour and its prices came under review in detail.

Provincial Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry, Provincial Agriculture Minister Nauman Akhtar Langrial, Secretary Industries & Trade, Secretaries of concerned departments and other high officials participated in the meeting while Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners also participated in the meeting via video link across the province.

Addressing the participants, Mian Aslam Iqbal further said that flour mills will have to prepare flour according to the wheat being supplied. There is no flour crisis in Punjab and surplus reserves of wheat are available, he added. Due to weakness of monitoring mechanism such a situation has arisen.

He said that the government has decided to supply 500kg subsidized wheat to the registered Chakkis of Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad and the process of wheat supply has already started where flour will be available at the rate ranging from Rs42 to 45 per kg. A comprehensive system should be formulated to monitor the process of provision of wheat to the Chakkis and the process of its preparation, he directed. Profiteers and hoarders mafia will be defeated jointly.

Aslam Iqbal also directed to ensure supply of flour at big stores and there should not be any 15kg flour bag in the market as focus should be given on 10 and 20kg flour bags. Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners should visit model bazaars and give their proposals for bringing improvements, he added.

