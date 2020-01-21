Iranian gang involve in Karachi street crimes activities

KARACHI: The police on Tuesday revealed that an Iranian outlaw group has been involved in street crime activities in the city.

According to police sources, the gang comprising of eight members and worked in various parts of the metropolitan while the same gang had also made the robberies and other criminal activities in Italy, Turkey and Indonesia.

Police claimed it has acquired the complete data of the gang members and teams have been formed to arrest them as soon as possible.

