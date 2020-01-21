LAC to organize “Folk Music Festival” for people aged b/w 15 to 30 years

LAHORE: Lahore Arts Council is going to organize a folk music competition titled “Folk Music Festival” to promote folk music. For the participation in this singing competition, people between the ages of 15 to 30 can register themselves for participating in the competition till 27th January at Alhamra Art Centre the Mall.

The Music event aims to provide potential singers with great opportunities to move forward in the field of singing. Audition of the competition will be held on the 28th of January and the final will take place on 30th of January.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council, Ather Ali Khan said that Pakistani youth are very rich in countless capacities. He further said that for the encouragement of the young singers, Alhamra is organizing to arrange this “Folk Music Festival”, in which folk singers will be able to find immense opportunities for their future in the field of music. “Merit and transparency will be given priority in the competition”, he added.

