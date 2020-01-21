Superstores association announces strike in Lahore

LAHORE: The superstores association on Tuesday has announced to hold strike across the Lahore for indefinite time period.

According to details, the association president has said that they cannot sell sugar, pulses, rice, and other edibles on government-provided rates after purchasing them expensively.

The protesters further stated that the strike is against the increasing inflation that has badly affected the business community.

On the other hand, wheat flour crisis has taken Pakistan by surprise as the unprecedented hike in the commodity has presented dire situations for the general public, while the government has decided to import 300,000 tonnes of wheat without regulatory duty to relieve a shortage of flour supplies.

In Lahore, people are forced to buy flour at highest-ever price of up to Rs70 per kg, and the growers are holding the flour mill owners and the government responsible for the “Aatta crisis”.

After failure in negotiations with the provincial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, the nanbais went on strike in Peshawar and Hazara on Monday.

Nanbais’ associations in Punjab have given an ultimatum to the government asking it to provide them flour at the previous rate or they would raise the prices of naan and roti.

Wheat flour shortage

Meanwhile, Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry ruled out impression of any shortage of wheat flour in the province.

“There is no flour crisis in the province”, Samiullah Chaudhry said in his statement issued from the provincial capital of Punjab.

Holding the other province responsible over their negligence in procuring wheat, he said 300,000 tons wheat is being imported to cater the needs of other provinces, excluding Punjab.

Punjab’s food minister challenged that if anyone was having doubts about shortage of flour in Punjab, he can show the wheat stock in the godowns of the provincial government.

