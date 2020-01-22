British comedian Terry Jones of Monty Python died at the age of 77

British comedian and director Terry Jones of the Monty Pythons died Tuesday evening at the age of 77, his agent and family announced on Wednesday.

Terry Jones, who had notably directed the cult comedy “The Life of Brian”, had suffered from a form of dementia for several years.

“Terry passed away on the evening of January 21, 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long fight, always with humor, against a rare form of dementia”, announced his family in a press release.

“His work with the Monty Pythons, his books, his TV shows and his poems will live forever,” said his family in a statement.

Born on February 1, 1942 in Colwyn Bay, Wales, Terry Jones had co-directed with Terry Gilliam “Sacred Grail” in 1975 and had played many characters of the “Monty Python Flying Circus” on television.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION