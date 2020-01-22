Carlos Ghosn predicts Nissan bankruptcy in two to three years

Former car magnate Carlos Ghosn has predicted from his Japanese lawyer Nobuo Gohara that automaker Nissan will go bankrupt in two to three years, the latter said at a press conference on Wednesday. The former Renault-Nissan boss, accused of embezzlement in Japan, did not explain his prediction in detail.

Nobuo Gohara met Carlos Ghosn five times in the two months before the Franco-Lebanese fled from Japan to Lebanon.

Nissan, which did not directly comment on the former auto tycoon’s claims, is currently suffering from declining car sales in China and Europe; therefore had to lower its expectations for this fiscal year. The Japanese automaker recently announced plans to fire 12,500 employees worldwide.

Carlos Ghosn fled Japan, where he was under house arrest, late last year. From Lebanon, he justified this escape by the absence of a fair trial in this Asian country.

According to the former Renault-Nissan boss, certain forces within the Japanese manufacturer have actively worked with local prosecutors to have him convicted.

