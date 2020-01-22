Corona virus screening desk established at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of threats of corona virus transmission into Pakistan, a screening desk has been established at Islamabad International Airport.

According to details, passengers of the flights arriving from China are being screened for the corona virus at Islamabad Airport.

Skilled medical practitioners accompany the screening desk staff.

Airport manager said that if corona virus was detected in passenger, he will be shifted to PIMS for treatment.

We had equipments to screen corona virus, therefore a desk was established on Islamabad airport for the purpose, he added.

