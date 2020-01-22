Nowshera rape, murder case: KP govt constitutes special prosecution team

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Wednesday constituted a special prosecution team to take legal action of Nowshera rape and murder case.

The newly-constituted prosecution team will assist police and lawyers of the victim girl, named Hooz Noor. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to discuss the horrible incident of rape and murder of a minor girl in Nowshera.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has also contacted Speaker KP Assembly and requested to immediately activate Special Committee for Child Protection. CM Khan said the committee will forward its recommendations for the imposition of strict punishments within a month through draft legislation. The committee will also table its suggestion for organising a watch list regarding the criminals involved in child abuse cases.

The chief minister hinted for introducing strict regulations for hearing the child abuse cases in a shorter period. CM Khan has also ordered to immediately commence work on the establishment of a forensic laboratory in the province and asked to send a report in one week.

During the meeting, police officers briefed him regarding the provision of the girl’s autopsy by Punjab’s forensic lab in seven days. The chief minister ordered the police officials to fully coordinate the affected family.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION