Surprised cheating on his wife by a Kiss Cam, Deyvi Andrade admits his fault: “I will defend my honor and my pride as a man until the end”

You surely know all these famous “Kiss Cams”, these cameras which, during the interruptions of matches, turn their eyes to the people of the public so that they kiss. It is, unfortunately, a sad experience that this man lived with this system since he was surprised with a … other woman than his. The video made a real buzz (viral) on the internet.

The video quickly went around the web, as the Daily Star explains. We see a man kissing a woman in front of the Kiss Cam, then get back, embarrassed, in his place. These facts happened in Ecuador during a soccer match of the Barcelona team. After a few days, he admitted to having cheated on his girlfriend, and decided to testify.

The man, apparently Deyvi Andrade, allegedly confessed to his deception on Facebook and Instagram.

“If it were a woman who was in my place, what would you do?” “He writes in Spanish, as Metro reports.

“Various videos circulate of unfaithful women, but they don’t make as much fun of me. I will defend my honor and my pride as a man until the end. We all fail and we all repent, thank you to those who invited me to church and if I go it is so that I can heal my family. No one can harm my image, God is great and strong and these women who criticize me, I know that they once deceived too but they always comment.”

Deyvi Andrade then spoke to her partner and said: “I want to start living these moments again by your side. I’m really sorry and that’s why I show up in public to comment on this nonsense, I can ask you to forgive me.”

The clip has spread across the UK after airing on the hit show “Good Morning Britain” with Piers Morgan and Susannah Reid. The height is that the rock group Nickelback has also commented on this case on social networks, making fun of him to their 749,000 followers.

