Teachers are our real leaders, focusing on teachers training: Chairman TEVTA

LAHORE: Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Ali Salman Siddique has said that teachers have vital role in the success of TEVTA and we will give their rights.

While addressing a ceremony of promoting 157 teachers here on Wednesday at TEVTA, Ali Salman Siddique said that new vision of TEVTA is consisted on two parts one is demand driven courses and other is creating opportunities for students of TEVTA so they can earn at their own.

He went on saying that all this cannot be happen without teachers. We are not only upgrading our labs but we will also upgrade our teachers, he said adding that the promotions of teachers was being delayed for many years but we have started this process and 200 teachers have been promoted in last six months. Chairman TEVTA was of the view that we are focusing on teachers training.

At ceremony, 141 teachers of TEVTA were promoted from grade 14 to grade 17, 16 teachers were promoted to grade 17 to grade 18. COO TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and CEO 66 foundation Naved Azfer also addressed the ceremony.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION