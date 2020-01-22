Three flour mills penalised for overpricing in Lahore

LAHORE: In a crackdown against profiteers, the city administration on Wednesday fined at least three flour mills for selling the commodity at Rs76 per kilogram against the official rate of Rs45.

The Punjab government has launched a province-wide crackdown on wheat hoarders and profiteers to control the wheat flour prices. The provincial government has decided to take strict and indiscriminate action against those involved in creating an artificial shortage of the major food supplement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION