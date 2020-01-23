The Koblumpi Music Festival to take place in Islamabad on 9th Feb

LAHORE: After the successful launch in Lahore in December 2019 to much acclaim, music icon Mekaal Hasan, one of Pakistan’s leading entertainment solutions company Origami and audio/video guru Imran Mirza proudly reveal the date for the Islamabad chapter of The Koblumpi Music Festival scheduled to take place at Rawal Lawn in Bani Gala on the 9th of February 2020. Indeed, The Koblumpi Music Festival is an artist driven independent music festival which seeks to connect performers of original content with their potential audience base and is one of the first ticketed music events in Pakistan in recent years.

“Koblumpi came into being because of the synergy the three partners envisioned. As a team of professionals, who have spent the last two decades working on multiple aspects of the music and entertainment industry of Pakistan, we felt it necessary to put our experience and talent to do our part to support, encourage and actively stand with our fellow artists and colleagues. The addition of Selina R. Khan, founder of the go to PR firm Lotus PR, completed the team we needed to put Koblumpi on the Cultural calendar. The festival is a family and community event which allows people to enjoy a great, music-filled afternoon out with their friends and families.” said Mekaal Hasan.

The Koblumpi Music Festival is an all-afternoon family and community festival, from 12 noon to 7 pm, featuring a wide range of independent and mainstream artists from across the country with a focus on original music, added activities for kids and families, as well as a huge array of food stalls and refreshments. Organized in partnership with Lotus PR, the Koblumpi team aim to provide an atmospheric experience bringing people together to enjoy a great, music-filled afternoon with their friends and families. The Koblumpi Music Festival consists of Festival Director Mehreen Rana, Show Director Mekaal Hasan, Imran Mirza as the Audio Partner, Danish Qureshi as Lead Designer, Ali Khan as Creative Director with FM91 as the radio partner, Careem as the technology partner Lotus Client Management & Public Relations as the official communications and PR partners.

