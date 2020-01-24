Gilgit-Skardu road blocked due to landslides

GILGIT: Heavy snowfall and torrential rains in Gilgit-Baltistan triggered a series of landslides blocking Gilgit-Skardu road for all kinds of traffic on Thursday night.

Sources said that heavy landslides have blocked the Gilgit-Skardu Road near Basho Valley and added that the landslides are so heavy that it would take at least two days to restore the traffic.

Hundreds of vehicles, including passenger coaches, trucks, containers and private cars, were stuck up on both sides of the highway.

Thousands of tourists and locals including women and children have stranded following the closure of the highway.

Last year on December 31, aftershocks of the Monday night’s 5.6 magnitude earthquake were continued in Gilgit and adjoining areas.

The tremors also jolted Mingora, Swat and other areas. The people had passed their night in extreme cold weather in open spaces out of fear of the aftershocks.

The earthquake had triggered landslides in the region at various points which blocked strategic Karakoram Highway and other roads. The highway remained blocked near Murtazaabad, Nilt Nagar and Sost after landslides had hit it, the police department of the region had said.

