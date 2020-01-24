John F. Kennedy Airport opens fashion week with “Runway” on the runway

Jessica Minh Anh gives New York Fashion Week a new set of wings with a sustainable edge

On February 6, 2020, Jessica Minh Anh will transform the DHL Express Gateway at John F. Kennedy airport into the world’s first ever fashion show centered around the globally sustainable supply chain. With an iconic backdrop featuring energy-efficiency fleet of aircraft, helicopter and electric cars, J Winter Fashion Show 2020 will premiere the creative fashion collections from different continents. The highly-anticipated production follows the international successes of Jessica’s previous Fashion x Sustainability phenomena atop Hoover Dam, at the gema SOLAR Power Plant, and aboard the Race For Water solar-wind-hydro powered vessel.



“Through this project, I want to bring an innovative mindset to sustainability initiatives,” said Jessica Minh Anh, who recently promoted upcycling in the Maldives. “Since shipping and logistics are such a critical part of the fashion industry, the show will highlight green logistics solutions, which help minimize environmental damages and reduce transport-related emissions. It is very important for me to partner with a company who prioritizes the health of our planet, and I have certainly found that confidence in DHL”.

Similar to Jessica’s history-making catwalks atop the Eiffel Tower, Grand Canyon Skywalk, and One World Trade Center, the visually impressive J Winter Fashion Show 2020 will celebrate diversity, unity, and innovation alongside fashion and sustainability. Japanese powerhouse Yumi Katsura, Peruvian celebrity artist Ani Alvarez Calderon, Vietnamese luxury brand VUNGOC&SON, and New York’s jewelry designer Cristina Sabatini alongside other participating designers focus on advanced tailoring techniques that incorporate sustainable materials and practices. The show will also include other sustainable elements such as SFI beech wood hangers by Arch & Hook and state-of-the-art Glammfire electric heaters.



“We are very excited to join forces with Jessica Minh Anh in this historic project,” said Reiner Wolfs, Vice President and General Manager, Northeast Area, DHL Express U.S. “Her original vision and powerful message of motivating the younger generation to take action for a better future align perfectly with our vision for zero emission logistics.” Other official partners, who also prioritize sustainability, include IWG’s brand Spaces, Sofitel New York, Dermalogica, Warren Tricomi, Veestro, AOFM, scheimpflüg, Cream Ridgewood, Gotham New York, Jiffy Steamer, Radisson JFK Airport, Yukie Natori, and ECHOD.



A TEDx keynote speaker and a representative of the environmentally engaged generation, Jessica Minh Anh’s passion cuts to the heart of the global challenge, making sustainable living a lifestyle choice. She is currently training like an Olympic athlete to prepare for the grand catwalk at New York’s finest Tone House, while also riding her bike to the office every morning.



Jessica will join DHL Express U.S. top executives for the final run-through and rehearsals on January 31 and February 2, 2020 at JFK airport. A hands-on producer, Jessica will oversee both front and backstage operations, including inside aircraft setup and the process of models descending from the airplane directly onto the runway.



J Winter Fashion Show 2020 will welcome the most influential business and government leaders, fashion designers, and national and international media. More than a modern fashion statement, Jessica’s winter spectacular with DHL will stimulate a global conversation about sustainability triggered by a unique and visually impressive experience.

