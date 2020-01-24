PFA arranges an awareness camp at Lady Aitcheson Hospital

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with Lady Aitcheson Hospital arranged awareness camp on the subject “Mother feed is Child’s Right” here on Thursday.

An awareness camp regarding breastfeeding was arranged on the directions of Punjab Food Authority Director General Irfan Memon. The PFA nutritionists have given awareness regarding the benefits of breastfeeding to mothers in the Gynae OPD of the hospital. Director General Punjab Food Authority had visited the camp along with MS Lady Aitcheson Iqbal Shah.

On the occasion, Irfan Memon said that mother feed is a priceless gift of nature and complete diet for children. It’s a need of the hour to spread awareness regarding breastfeeding to women. He said that more than 450 women were given live consultation and awareness regarding breastfeeding at camp.

He further said that all women would be guided by nutrition experts of Punjab Food Authority free of cost. Our children are our future’s assets and healthy children create a healthy society. The purpose of the camp was to guide the mother about the benefits of breastfeeding with different aspects. The biggest reason behind the breast cancer is not to feed children.

On the other hand, mothers were guided about the benefits of breastfeeding as well as disadvantages of baby formula milk. Furthermore, DG PFA said that mother should prefer breastfeeding rather than baby formula milk for the better health of the baby. MS Lady Aitcheson Hospital Iqbal Shah praised PFA steps to arrange awareness camp to promote breastfeeding and discouraging infant formula.



