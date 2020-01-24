PFA seals snacks production unit, confiscates over 2,300kg unwholesome food

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had caught a big production unit of substandard snacks and confiscated 5,000kg packing role along with 2,300kg unwholesome food during conducted a raid on Kasur Road here on Thursday.

The operation was led by PFA Director General Irfan Memon. He said that acting on a tipoff, PFA had carried a special raid against Javed Snacks unit that involved in the wicked practice of food adulteration and counterfeiting. He said that the production unit was set up in the house to keep safe themselves from the eye of PFA but vigilance team unearthed it after tracing the supply chain and their suspicious activities. He said that snacks were being prepared with expired raw material which was purchased at a fairly cheap price from different factories. He further said that hazardous snacks and chocolates were also packed in the attractive packing of popular brands and supplied on local shops in Lahore and its surrounding areas.

Irfan Memon said that the raiding team had witnessed the poor storage system and an abundance of insects while counterfeiters also failed to produce a food license on the spot. He said that the authority has registered a case against the owner of the factory on account of adulteration and other violations of the Act. Punjab Food Authority is vigilantly monitoring the favourite food items of children to control the adulteration, he added.

