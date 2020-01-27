AC summons Asif Ali Zardari on Feb 12 in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court (AC) on Monday summoned Asif Ali Zaradri on February 12 for recording his statement regarding the fake accounts scam case.

Judge Azeem Khan issued the notice also summoning Ashfaq Laghari and Naudero House incharge Nadeem Bhutto.

Previously Asif Ali Zardari was found involved in 8 cases pertaining to money laundering. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member Faryal Talpur, Anwar Majeed and Hussain Lawai are also among the people being investigated.

PPP leader and Counsel Latif Khosa talked to media and stressed that the incumbent government is taking political revenge from his party.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION