Coronavirus: Pakistani students in China request govt’s help

BEIJING: Pakistani students from Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) studying in the Engineering and Science University of Wuhan have requested help from the Chinese and Pakistani government amid alarming outbreak of the coronavirus in the Chinese province.

A video message that was sent by the students stated that due to the virus no communication between Wuhan and China is possible and more than 2 thousand Pakistani student of class 12 are facing shortage of food.

The students further requested Prime Minister and Foreign Minister to please send help and facilitate their evacuation from the province.

“This ministry and the Pakistan Embassy in China are actively monitoring the situation of Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China. The Embassy in Beijing and other sub-Missions in China are also in touch with the Pakistani community as well as Chinese authorities,” FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a statement.

“Over 500 students and other community members in Wuhan, and in other parts of China, are safe. There is no report of infection in any Pakistani community member thus far.”

The statement said that the Pakistani diaspora has been reassured of full support and requested to follow health protocols issued by the Chinese authorities and stay indoors. “The current situation calls for greater patience and perseverance,” it added.

Noting the increase in the number of cases and its human-to-human transmission, the Ministry of Health of China has put additional measures to reduce the risks associated with the viral infection. “We laud the resolute efforts of Chinese authorities in dealing with the outbreak of the virus,” Farooqui was quoted as saying.

Students and community members have been advised to regularly visit the Embassy’s website www.pakbj.org. Those who are not yet registered are also being encouraged to register with the Embassy, online.

For information and assistance, the following numbers can be contacted:

Zulfiqar Ali, the Third Secretary

Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing

+8618501322992

Muhammad Junaid, the Third Secretary

Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing

+8615652889195

