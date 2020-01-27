JIT team formed to investigate the Salma Birohi rape case

DADU: SSP Jamshoro, Amjad Shaikh has formed a joint investigation team- JIT comprising on four police officers to investigate the case of Salma Birohi, lodged with Jamshoro police station against civil Judge Sehwan.

It remembered that on the complaint of Salma Birohi, resident of village Faiz Mohammad Birohi of Qambar Shahdad Kot district, Sehwan town police station registered an FIR number 9 under section 506, 376 PPC against civil Judge Sehwan Imtiaz Hussain Bhutto.

According to notification of JIT, issued by SSP Jamshoro, following the permission of Chief Justice of SHC-Sindh High Court Karachi, under the chairman of Ali Sher Khaskhel-DSP Khanote the JIT was formed to investigate the Salma Birohi FIR number-9 under section 506, 376 PPC of Sehwan police station, Farooq Qadir Lakhiar DSP admin Jamshoro, Inspector Malik Riaz SHO Naing Sharif and SIP Shah Mohammad Leghari SHO Jhangara were made the member of the JIT.

According to notification of Joint Investigation Team issued by SSP Jamshoro that team so constituted shall personally collect circumstantial and documentary evidences and also get conduct DNAs and other forensic, chemical, biological tests in the case.

According to notification order that the JIT shall examine all the record and conduct four progress and investigation of the case on merit base.

While, copy of the orders were sent to DIGP Hyderabad, District and Session Judge Jamshoro and chairman of the JIT.

After recording the statement of Salma Birohi by DSP Sehwan Bashir Ahmed Khunharo at Darul Aman Larkana., FIR was registered by Sehwan police station against civil Judge Sehwan, Imtiaz Hussain Bhutto

Salma Birohi daughter of Ghulam Abbas Birohi resident of village Faiz Mohammad Birohi of Qambar Shahdad Kot district in FIR submitted that she left home along with Nissar Birohi on dated 12/1.2020 and arrived at Sehwan town.

She further said in FIR that Sehwan police had captured them ( both Salma and Nissar Birohi ) from Sehwan town.

She said in FIR that as soon as, Sehwan police had captured them and produced in the court of civil Judge Sehwan on 13/1/2020.

She said that her father Ghulam Abbas, aunti Imam Zadi and sister of her father Hakeema also arrived at court.

She said that Judge had asked to my father, relatives and police officials to go out from the court and he will talk alone with her.

She said that as soon as, all her relatives and police officials had gone from the inside of the court, Judge had asked that with whom you wanted to go.

She said that I wanted to go with Nissar Birohi. She said that Judge said that what will you sacrifice for Nissar Birohi, if I allow you to go with Nissar Birohi. She said that everything she will sacrifice. She said that Judge said that will you touch the power supply pole. She said that I replied, Yes I will touch the pole of power supply.

She said that Judge asked that I want to say a thing will you accept it, if you will accept it, I will allow you to go with Nissar Birohi. She said that I am ready to accept what you want to say.

She said that Judge said that I want to do act like wife and husband. She said that I refused and repeatedly bowed and asked him for God sake do not do this but he raped me in the washroom of the chamber.

She said that Judge had threatened do not disclose this act with any one. Later, we came in the court, Judge called my father and asked her that your daughter do not want to go with you, he called Nissar Birohi were also met. She said that Judge directed police that where she want to go let her to go with her wish.

She said that when I told in details with Nissar Birohi, he showed anger on me and also we fought. She said that later we described each and every thing with SHO Sehwan. She said that SHO Sehwan recorded my statement.

