Murad Ali Shah seeks UK support for Sukkur Barrage rehabilitation

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his maiden meeting with newly appointed British High Commissioner Mr Christian Turner took up Kashmir issue and urged him to force Indian government to stop atrocities against the people of occupied valley.

The chief minister said that Indian government has unleashed state terrorism against the people of Kashmir and their hatred against Muslims could be assessed from their Citizen (Amendment) Bill 2019 in which every foreigner was acceptable to them except, Muslims. “Now, the India authorities have started genocide in Kashmir and have annexed the held state [Kashmir] into their umbrella by withdrawing its special status which is sheer violation of UN resolution,” he said.

Mr Shah urged the United Nations, international community and international human rights watchdogs to become voice of the voiceless people of Kashmir and liberate them from the clutches and genocide of Indian state.

Those who attended the meeting include deputy British High Commissioner Mr Mike Nithavriakis, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro and others.

In the meeting, they also discussed education and health sectors in which British government wanted to invest. Mr Shah said that teachers training programme, adoption of latest teaching methods and improvement of text books were main areas where British and Sindh government could work together.

The visiting British envoy assured the chief minister that his government would defiantly support Sindh in education sector and “we would also support Sindh government in health sector,” he said.

The chief minister told the British High Commissioner that the British government had constructed Sukkur barrage, one of the beautiful and best barrages of the world in 1923- now it needed massive overhauling and renovation. “We would be glad if British government or any British private firm may come over to assist the Sindh government in rehabilitation of the barrage,” he said. The British High Commissioner, Mr Christian Turner assured the chief minister that he would make all-out effort to support the provincial government in the matter of Sukkur Barrage.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Mckinesy & Company led by its managing director Mr Ozgur Tanrikulu called on Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and agreed to work together in capacity building of teachers, improvement of text books, and capacity building of Hospital administration staff.

The chief minister and the company agreed to work together for which he directed education and health departments to sit with them and chalk out a detailed programme for implementation of reforms in education and health sector.

Minister health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho was also present in the meeting and she also fixed another meeting with the visiting delegation for hospital administration staff training and capacity building.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION