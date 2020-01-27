New system of snowfall enters; Karachi to undergo another spell of shivering weather

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Snowfall is continuing in Balochistan areas of Ziyarat, Kan Mehtarzai, Tauba Achakzai, Kozaktop as a new system has entered in the province. The met office has predicted a new wave of cold weather in Karachi from today (Tuesday) as drizzle reported at some parts of the port city in the morning.

According to the meteorological department, due to uninterrupted snowfall flow of traffic has been disturbed in the snowfall hit areas.

As per the met department rains are expected in North Balochistan, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Balitistan, South Punjab, South and Upper KPK, central districts in Balochistan.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)) in its forecast for today predicted fair weather with cool night and Misty morning in Karachi.

The minimum temperature in the city will remain between 14–16º Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected 25 – 27ºC, the met office said.

The humidity will remain b/w 60–70% in the morning and 40–50% in the evening.

The winds from West/Northwest are blowing with a speed of eight kilometer per hour in the city.

The met office had recently predicted a longer cold spell in Karachi this year as compared to the previous years.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), normally the cold winds continue in the city till mid-January, however, this time they are expected to stay for a longer period.

“The winter is expected to continue in the city till the end of the February,” it said adding that a system of western winds would enter the Northern Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 24.

These winds would become a source of extending the cold-weather spell in the city from 27 January (today) to onward.

The weather remained dry and cold in the most part of the country in last 24 hours while it was extreme cold in Northern areas however rains were reported in Gujrat, DG Khan, Kalam, Gilgit Baltistan.

Skardu remained the most cold place of the country as mercury dropped to negative 13.

