AIOU to enroll students for short-courses till Feb 21

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will enroll students for 18 skilled-based short-courses till February 21.

These courses are aimed at generating self-employment’s opportunities, enabling the people to earn their livelihood and take part in the country’s socio-economic development.

The skill-based courses include motor-welding, plumber, electrician, steel fixer, civil surveyor, draftsman, refrigerator and air-conditioner mechanic, computer hardware and software mechanic.

According to Director Admissions, these courses would help enhancing capacity-building of the people who are already engaged in technical work.

Duration of these courses would be six months and after successful completion of these courses special certificates will be awarded to the participants.

Interested applicants have been asked to take admissions in these programs by the stipulated date. The AIOU said it will charge a minimum fee for these one semester programs. Necessary information to this effect is available at the University’s official website.

