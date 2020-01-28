Chinese companies implement CPEC’ projects as per commitment, reports Gwadar Pro App

ISLAMABAD: Chinese companies engaged in projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) not only complete projects on time but also fulfill their corporate social responsibility in Pakistan.

According to Gwadar Pro App, by carrying out the corporate social responsibility, Chinese companies have supported the local labour, school, hospitals and improved their skills and standards.

China State Construction and Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), the largest construction company in the world, has completed the 392-kilometer-long Sukkur-Multan section.

It is a 6-lane access controlled Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) motorway with a total cost of USD 2,889 million. It was funded by China’s EXIM Bank. So far, it is the largest transport infrastructure project under the framework of CPEC.

Fulfilling its social responsibility, CSCEC has paid USD165 million taxes since the commencement, offered job opportunities to over 28,900 locals living along the motorway.

CSCEC has organizes medical teams to provide regular free medical services to more than 7,200 villagers.

More than 13,200 boxes of medicine were distributed. A total of 33 sets of medical equipment and more than 210 sets of sports equipment have been gifted.

CSCEC also has built two “Belt and Road” libraries, gifted 3,500 books and 3,300 school bags to 11 schools and sponsored 8 Pakistani students to study at Wuhan University of Technology in China.

The similar work is seen on Sahiwal Coal-fired Power Plant.

This large coal-fired power project was jointly invested by Huaneng Shandong Power Generation Co.Ltd. and Shandong Ruyi Science & Technology Group. The project is located in Sahiwal, 150 km southwest of Lahore, the capital of Punjab province.

In terms of fulfilling its corporate social responsibility, more than 3,000 local labour have been hired for this project.

The company has also recruited more than 200 Pakistani engineers for operation after the inauguration, and they also sent them to China for a systematic training in the same type of power plants.

The company is also planning to build an engineering and technical training school in Pakistan in order to cultivate more technical talents for Pakistani people.

