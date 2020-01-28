Illegal allotment case: SC summons details of officers residing in govt houses

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday summoned the details of the officers residing in government-owned houses while conducting a hearing on a suo motu notice taken over illegal allotment of the residences.

The top court ordered concerned authorities to provide complete details of the officers illegally residing in the government-owned houses and hinted a strict action against the officials involved in illegitimately earning rents from it.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed said the matter will not improve until the court terminates at least 50 persons involved in the fraud and ordered the authorities to take criminal action against the officers who gave the government houses on rent.

He remarked that at least 80 percent of the government officers rented out government residences and still occupying the places despite constructing their own houses. CJP continued, “The officers are dishonest who have occupied the government houses. How can these officers be eligible for continuing their jobs after renting out the government-owned houses?”

The chief justice asked the secretary housing that the government should stop allotting houses to its officers. To this, the secretary replied that the authorities are working on a plan regarding the government houses. The total number of government houses is 28,000 and 17,800 houses are in Islamabad while the authorities have taken back 1,517 houses.

The CJP asked the secretary to tell the court regarding the action being taken against the officers.

Later, the apex court ordered concerned authorities to provide complete details of the officers illegally residing in the government-owned houses and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION