No Pakistani in China infected with coronavirus: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that not a single Pakistani in China has been infected with coronavirus.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that we are in constant contact with our embassy in Beijing to get latest details, Radio Pakistan reported.

He asked the Pakistani community in China not to get worried as all precautionary measures are being taken.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi asked the non-registered Pakistani students to get registered with Embassy.

