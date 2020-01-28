Provincial Ombudsman appointment: Sindh Amendment Bill 2020 challenged in SHC

LAHORE: PASBAN Democratic Party Chairman Mr. Altaf Shakoor has challenged the Sindh Amendment Bill 2020 in the Sindh High Court Karachi over handing the rights of Governor Sindh over to the Chief Minister Sindh for the entire Sindh Province.

Making the Chief Secretary, Speaker Sindh Assembly, the Chief Minister and Governor Sindh answerable in the constitutional petition (2020/572) submitted by PASBAN on Monday, plea was taken whether against whom the ombudsman deputed by the Chief Minister would be doing the accountability?

Sindh government seems determined on destroying the province with its undemocratic practices.

Handing over the powers solely to the Chief Minister is reflection of democratic and authoritarian thinking.

For the development and welfare of the country and for the prevention and elimination of corruption, it is necessary to withdraw this bill and end criminal treatment of all government offices.

The appointments based merely for the sake of bribery and without checking the candidates’ abilities mean murdering the merit and thus such appointments, which are still undergoing, must be stopped.

The constitutional petition states that corruption and bribery cause irreparable harm to the country and the nation through the inclusion of like-minded people in these illegal activities and public offices.

Kind of royal living style and heavy expenditure of government offices has put a huge burden on the country and the nation, which the entire nation is paying for in the shape of prices rise.

Lives of common people are in hell, and they’re dying while poor people are forced to commit suicides.

For the appointment of the Provincial Ombudsman, the Chief Minister has taken away the power of Governor Sindh and looted the majority of political seats and representation in the Assembly.

Here are main points of the Bill, which was sent to the Governor to amend the Ombudsman Act, 1991, illegally and unconstitutionally:

(A) The control of the Ombudsman Institution has been transferred from the Governor Sindh to the Chief Minister Sindh, which includes the appointment of the Ombudsman by the Chief Minister. It should be noted that the termination of the Ombudsman extension / reappointment was included in this section in 2012, under which, on the recommendation of the Chief Minister, the Governor may extend the term or re-appoint the current Ombudsman.

And this item was included by an assembly of the PPP while in 2012, and the same party has abolished it after seven years.

(B) The eligibility for appointment as Ombudsman has been brought to the officers retired in BS-20. Pasban’s constitutional petition further stated that advisers, advisors and secretaries of the Ombudsman Secretariat are serving in BPS 21/22 or at least senior BS 20, which is the current amendment to the current January 8, 2020 misconduct of the Executive. Considering the entire legal and ideological basis of an independent organization is profitable

If the executive appoints the head of an organization set up to provide administrative justice in view of the mismanagement, how can such an appointee be in a position to not accept that respect?

Pasban has taken the position that the Ombudsman was operating effectively under the governor, who was completely independent of the executive and will now be declared completely ineffective as the Ombudsman will be under the CM. It has been learned that Mr. Fazlullah Pachoho is being appointed who has a very bad reputation due to corruption.

He retired in BS20 due to a very poor record and suffered NAB cases. And he is currently out on bail in several NAB cases.

He was removed from the post of secretary of education by the Supreme Court of Pakistan over complaints of bogus appointments over the collection of heavy bribes. He was also removed from the post of secretary health on court orders, accusing him of purchasing heavy drugs to endanger the health and safety of patients in public hospitals.

The constitutional petition filed by Pasban said that the controversial bill was passed in the Assembly on January 08, 2020, when the quorum was incomplete in the House and only 24 MPAs were present in the House. The bill, calling for the establishment of the Ombudsman in 2020, unconstitutional, illegal and outlawed, urged that the bill not be brought into force.

۔ Respondents should not take further action on this bill and suspend the processing of invalid bills. Sindh High Court gives date for hearing of the constitutional petition of Paswan January 29, 2020.

