Court extends judicial remand of Khawaja brothers in Paragon case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique in Paragon Housing Society scam till February 11.

PML-N stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique were produced before the accountability court in Lahore today.

“Who is the complainant of the Paragon Society,” the judge asked the NAB lawyer during the hearing.

“The investigation officer and the lawyer have failed to convince the court, what you say, the court summon the NAB chairman or acquit the accused,” the judge asked.

National Accountability Bureau submitted a petition to the court seeking production of the land record of the Paragon Housing Society in the case hearing.

Investigation officer met with the witness on the order of the court, NAB prosecutor informed the court.

The NAB has ceased the accounts, the counsel of Qaiser Amin Butt, who turned witness for the prosecution, told the court. A petition has been submitted to end the decision, the lawyer further said.

“The application has been sent to the Chairman NAB for reply on it,” the prosecutor told the court.

The court summoned the counsels for arguments over the petition on February 11.

Paragon Housing scam

The Khawaja brothers, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in the reference comprising of 17 volumes.

According to the reference, the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

It states that the former railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

A total of 122 people recorded their statements against Khawaja brothers, it added.

