Intermittent rain expected in Punjab, KP, GB and Kashmir: PMD

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (INP): Intermittent rain with snowfall over hills is expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, PMD said in its Wednesday weather report.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country, while very cold in northern Balochistan, at Quetta, Kalat and Ziarat.

Dry weather with cool night is expected in Karachi with minimum temperature 12 degree Celsius.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, current cold wave in the city will likely to persist till February 01.

Humidity will remain between 35 – 45 % in the city in morning, while 10 – 20 % in the evening today.

Upper Punjab region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir received rainfall on Tuesday. Snowfall also recorded in Malamjabba, Murree and Astore during the period.

The lowest minimum temperature today recorded at Skardu, which is minus -16°Celsius, while at Parachinar -12°C, Gupis -11°C, Bagrote -10°C, Kalam, Astore -07°C and Hunza -06°Celsius.

Rain is expected in federal capital Islamabad, as well as in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Sargodha in Punjab. Snowfall is also expected in Murree and its adjoining areas today.

Cloudy weather is expected in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while rain and snowfall over hills, is expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Chitral, Dir, Malakand, Swat and Peshawar.

Rain and snowfall is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION