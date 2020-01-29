Police guarding Chinese engineers on CPEC vulnerable to coronavirus

LAHORE: Special Protection Unit (SPU) Director/DIG Umer Sheikh has requested Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) Police Shoaib Dastgir for medical advice and logistic support for thousands of police personnel of the unit who have been guarding Chinese engineers and experts working at various sites of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor across the province after outbreak of deadly Wuhan coronavirus after having them declared as “vulnerable to coronavirus”.

In a letter written to IGP Shoaib Dastgir, the SPU director has mentioned that the SPU is unit of Punjab police responsible for providing security to the foreigners, especially Chinese nationals across the province.

“As the Chinese move in and out on daily basis in Pakistan it may also spread in our country and our constabulary,” reads the letter of the SPU DIG.

He has sought help of the IGP that the Director General Health Services Punjab shall be contacted for medical assistance and treatment to the personnel of the SPU in case of resurgence of the coronavirus case.

The DIG stated that the DG Health must also be asked to update the police about the treatment centres to shift any suspected patient of coronavirus.

