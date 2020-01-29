Red Crescent Society Pakistan to launch coronavirus awareness campaign

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Abrarul Haq has said on Wednesday that an awareness campaign regarding coronavirus will be launched.

“Red Crescent Society of Pakistan will launch an awareness campaign in collaboration with the Health Department”, he said in his statement issued here today.

Haq said thousands of the volunteers will take part in the awareness campaign and Quick Response Cenres are being established in the provincial headquarters.

He said, Islamabad is in contact with the Chinese government for the delivery of chemical use to check coronavirus.

Hundreds of Americans and Japanese escaped the quarantined Chinese city at the centre of a coronavirus epidemic aboard charter flights on Wednesday, as the death toll soared to 132 and confirmed infections neared 6,000.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that not a single Pakistani in China has been infected with coronavirus.

In a statement issued from Islamabad, Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that we are in constant contact with our embassy in Beijing to get latest details, Radio Pakistan reported.

He had asked the Pakistani community in China not to get worried as all precautionary measures are being taken.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION