SHC nullifies DIG, SP transfer notifications

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday nullified the transfer notifications of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Khadim Hussain Rind and Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Rizwan.

The SHC said in its remarks that both transfers were illegal as official procedure was not followed. The Sindh government cannot transfer police officials without consulting the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the court said.

Let it be known that the plaintiff had taken the stance that the provincial government had transferred 80 police officers including the DIG and SP without informing the IGP, thus violating its own laws.

It is pertinent here to mention that the SHC had suspended the transfer notifications of both officials during the previous hearing and nullified them today.

