CJ Shariat court appreciates AIOU’s wide educational network

ISLAMABAD: Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum met CJ Federal Shariat Court Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai and CJ Baluchistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and briefed them about the effort for strengthening educational network in the remote regions, particularly those of Baluchistan.

Learned Judges of the Shariat Court Justice Farooq Shah and Justice Shaukat Ali Rakhshani were also present on the occasion. They appreciated the AIOU for expanding the scope of its educational services.

The VC said it is the priority of the University to take care of marginalized sections of the people and the less-developed classes in the regions. Recently, the AIOU has taken various steps to upgrade its educational services in Baluchistan.

He told them that the University was providing free Matric-level education to the students from Baluchistan, beside other financial support for the poor people under its various scholarships’ schemes.

The VC said the university will set up its Model Study Center in Ziarat to facilitate the local students. Currently, more than 20,000 students from Baluchistan are enrolled with the AIOU.

They, he added, were trying to bring drop-out children from Baluchistan in the educational net, through distance learning system.

The members of the senior judiciary appreciated the AIOU for its wide-ranging set-up and renowned initiatives for improving the educational facilities in Baluchistan and assured al possible efforts o support the cause of promoting education in the province;.

Director Regional Services Inamullah Sheikh was also present on the occasion.

The VC presented the University’s shields to learned judges and thanked for their support to AIOU in carrying forward its educational activities.

