MIRAGE releases the pop-rock inspirational song BARHE CHALO from the album, Doosri Dastak!

KARACHI: One of Pakistan’s best live musical act MIRAGE [#MirageTheBand], has released the pop-rock inspirational song, Barhe Chalo, from their second album, Doosri Dastak. Indeed, Barhe Chalo marks the fifth release from Doosri Dasktak, having previously released ‘Befiker’, ‘Panchi’ featuring Alycia Dias, ‘Pyar Hua’, and ‘Zara Suniye Tou’ featuring Natasha Khan.

Barhe Chalo, played and recorded live, is a song which highlights the importance of change needed in the times we live in, and that the change can only come from within.

“We once shot the video for this song a few years ago but unfortunately lost the footage. Last month, we shot 6 videos of our live sessions back at the studio. We have experimented with different styles this time and believe that each song will have a different set of listeners. These are going to be performance based videos with different setups and looks since every song has a very different direction of sound and feel. We wanted to keep these simple and effective. We are excited to be back and this time we shall be a little more consistent!” said Saad Hayat and Rehan Nazim.

With composition and lyrics by both Saad Hayat [who also features on keys] and Rehan Nazim [who also features on the vocals], Barhe Chalo features Mohsin Raza Shah on guitars, Shane Kerr on bass and Ajay Harri on drums. Barhe Chalo has been mixed, mastered and produced at Saad Hayat Studio in Karachi.

Conceptualized and Co-Directed by Saad Hayat, the music video for Barhe Chalo features Asghar Ali Ghanchi as Co-Director & Cinematographer, Art Director Hasan Ahmed, Styling by Aafreen Shahab, Hair and Makeup by Sikander Khan, Wardrobe by Naghma’s, Line Production by Azeem Arif and Adnan Yunus, Edit & Post by Bilal A. Mughal with Post by Kashif Ahmed Khan.

The music video for Barhe Chalo can be viewed at:

Credited as the best live act from Karachi and one of the best from across Pakistan, MIRAGE, formed by Saad Hayat on Keyboards & Production, Hasan Mahmud on guitars and Rehan Nazim on vocals in 2003, has been active in the local music scene and has maintained a reputation for its solid, fun & energetic live act. The band’s current live line-up also features Mohsin Raza Shah on guitars, Shane Kerr on bass & Ajay Harri on Drums. Mirage has released 9 music videos (Aarzoo, Jeewan, Kyun Mujhse, Zara Suniye Tou, Ker Daalo Pakistan, Pyar Hua, Panchi and Befiker) and an album (Aarzoo) release to date. Indeed, MIRAGE is one the few bands that has been intact and has also managed to survive the long lasting music industry downfall.

