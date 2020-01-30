Pakistani students vow to stand firm with Chinese nation

BEIJING: Pakistani students show their full confidence and satisfaction on Chinese authorities for taking numerous steps to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to China Economic Net on Thursday, the Pakistani students said they are highly satisfied with the numerous measures taken by the Wuhan local government and Beijing to control this viral infection.

They are building two hospitals inside Wuhan specifically for those patients who have been infected by the coronavirus. Universities are instructed to check every foreign student’s temperature and provide them Masks on a daily basis.

Some food and other daily necessities shops are opened inside universities only to facilitate the foreign students of respective institutions.

Wuhan local government health department has issued some specific guidelines and precautions to keep people safe from coronavirus, and has also issued 24 hours emergency phone numbers, said Muhammad Atique, a Ph.D. student at Huazhong university of science and technology, Wuhan.

He further said that currently, more than 100 Pakistani students are studying at Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST) in Wuhan. They are all safe and HUST University official staff members are helping and accommodating them 24/7.

As Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei province is the epicenter of the outbreak, all foreigners together with local authorities need to cooperate with the government in controlling the spread of the Virus by obeying their instructions, Atique mentioned.

Mr. Zeeshan Afzal, student of Wuhan University majoring in “Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing,” told that in Wuhan University, the situation is controlled and well managed by teachers and Wuhan International student Union. The administration has ensured free food delivery three times a day, and main markets are open so that students can buy the products of their need.

Online delivery service is also available. Students can order anything from 6 pm to 9 pm, and they can receive their products next day. Price is still the same and no price hike has been observed here.

To ensure the safety of students, several measures have been taken. “As the university is closed and only the main gate is open, students can only use the specific doors. While we have been instructed that try to stay at our rooms and avoid gathering for our own safety,” said Zeeshan.

He stated that temperature of students has been regularly monitored by teachers and security guards. All the required precautionary measures have been taken by the university authorities in the best interest of the students. He added that “we firmly stand with our Chinese brothers in this difficult time.”

Amjad Zarin, a Ph.D. student at the Communication University of China, Beijing told that the situation in Wuhan and Beijing might probably be different, as Beijing has reported very fewer cases of Coronavirus.

He told that life in Beijing has not been affected much by the epidemic and a huge number of vehicles and people could be seen on streets and roads.

While talking about his university, he told me that, though the campus is closed because of the Winter Holidays, still a huge number of international students are there and they are carrying out their routine activities.

He highly appreciated the efforts made by the Chinese government in connection to curb the virus and hoped that life will get back to normal in highly affected areas very soon, as the government and the Chinese nation have full potential to overcome this epidemic.

“I indeed appreciate the epidemic prevention and control efforts of the Chinese government during this challenging and complex situation, which indicates its concern regarding the safety of people, ” he added.

