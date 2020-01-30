Punjab forms committee to fight possible spread of coronavirus

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday constituted an eight-member cabinet committee for taking protective measures in the province after the global outbreak of coronavirus from Chinese city of Wuhan that has claimed the lives of 170 people while 7,783 confirmed cases have been reported so far.

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid is tasked to head the committee in an effective way, including monitoring of hospitals and paying particular attention to patients suspected of contracting the deadly virus, according to a notification issued by the government.

Importantly, the committee will interact with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other international agencies for keeping instant updates of the situation.

The cabinet committee will also set up a policy concerning the screening process, prevention measures for the coronavirus, arrangements of relevant medicines and a seminar for raising awareness among the public.

The committee will hold meetings on daily basis to prevent its possible spread in the province.

