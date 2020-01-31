Pakistani student, Arsalan Amin, who returned from virus-hit Wuhan to be kept in isolation at hospital

KARACHI: A Pakistani student, Arsalan Amin, who recently arrived in Karachi from virus-hit Wuhan has been shifted to a private hospital where he will be kept under observation until his test results come back negative for the deadly coronavirus.

Arsalan will be kept in an isolation ward of the hospital for at least fourteen days, according to the provincial health department.

Samples drawn from the student have been sent to the National Institute of Health for testing.

He was brought to the hospital last night amid fears that he might be carrying the deadly coronavirus.

Officials of the health department said he would be discharged once his test results come back negative.

Meanwhile, the National Institution of Health has obtained special kits to detect the deadly disease.

Arsalan Amin had recently reached Karachi from China. He was enrolled at a university in Wuhan, the city most affected by the Coronavirus outbreak.

It is to be mentioned here that around 30,000 Pakistani students, enrolled at various Chinese academic institutions, are currently present in China.

Amin, talking to media, said that he had quit the city before it was sealed by the authorities. He reached Shanghai from Wuhan on January 22 and later to Dubai and returned back to Karachi, Arsalan Amin said.

“People are frightened from the outbreak in China and 559 Pakistani students have been stranded in Wuhan province, ” the student said.

Pakistani students in China are very scared due to the deadly outbreak, he said.

The Chinese authorities are properly taking care of Pakistanis, he further said.

“I was allowed to leave after required medical test clearance,” Arsalan Amin said.

Verdict for coronavirus measures

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved a verdict on the maintainability of a petition seeking directives for the government to make arrangements to evacuate Pakistani students from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, reserved the verdict after hearing the petitioner’s arguments.

Advocate Jahangir Jadoon stated before the court that there is no information about what measures the government has thus far taken to block the spread of the virus as over 20,000 Chinese nationals are living in the federal capital.

Mian Muhammad Faisal moved the petition citing the secretaries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Health as respondents.

He submitted in the petition that the coronavirus outbreak has thus far killed over 200 people in China, triggering panic the world over as many countries are evacuating their nationals from China’s high-risk areas.

There are thousands of students from Pakistan studying in China and of them, around 500 students are in Wuhan, the petitioner added.

The petitioner said many countries have issued a travel advisory and taking precautionary measures to block the spread of the deadly disease.

He pleaded with the court to direct the government to explain what arrangements are in place to tackle such a deadly virus in Pakistan and especially in the federal capital.

He further demanded that the government place before the court precise information regarding the Pakistani citizens in China and how many have been affected by this virus till date and what measures so far have been taken to evacuate them as well as other people from the high-risk areas.

