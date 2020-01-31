PFA sealed 15 food points, others served with warning notices

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Irfan Memon on Thursday morning led a grand operation in Ganj Mandi against the violators (food business operators). PFA team inspected six food stores and sealed two amongst them. The production of two food points had been seized while warning notices had been served over minor flaws. DG Food Authority raided Hassan Din (Peanut) Roasting Unit and sealed it over the usage of loose colours for colouring peanuts. He said that hazardous and substandard food coloured peanut was being supplied in the market but PFA foiled an attempt to supply.

In Raja Bazar Rawalpindi, Pehlwan Di Hatti production unit was sealed over the presence of insects and flies where khoya, yoghurt and kheer were being produced with tainted milk. He further said that the team witnessed the heaps of garbage everywhere in production area and products were placed uncovered.

Similarly, Khizar Food Murrabba Unit was sealed in Data Colony Jhanda Singh Faisalabad due to preparing spurious Maraba with expired ingredients and calcium carbonate, an abundance of flies and worst condition of hygiene. Moreover, PFA’s enforcement teams have conducted an operation against adulterators and counterfeiters in Gujranwala division and closed down two food outlets for selling prohibited food products. According to details, PFA has shut down Sheikh Imran Traders and one other due to selling expired drinks and loose spices, failing to produce medical certificates and over improper cleanliness arrangements.

In Sargodha, PFA watchdog teams have shut down Iqbal Marriage Hall and penalized numerous eateries with hefty fines. The authority sealed wedding hall for using expired meat, rotten vegetables and loose adulterated spices in the preparation of food dishes. Further, teams have witnessed the presence of stale food, washroom in the kitchen area and unhygienic conditions.

Furthermore, Punjab Food Authority sealed nine food outlets and penalized 12 food business operators with Rs241, 500 cumulative fine over multiple violations of the Act in the South Region. A team of PFA Multan sealed Irfan Bakers owing to sale germ-infested sweets, unavailability of medical certificates of workers, having no labelling on products and stinky environment. On the other hand, Bilal Sweets and Taj Mehal Sweets had been shut down in Vihari, while Saghar Sweets and Super Store in Rahim Yar Khan over non-compliance with authority instructions. Aslam Confectionary Distributor was also sealed in Muzaffargarh.

The provincial food regulatory body has also discarded several mounds substandard, unhygienic and adulterated food material in the daylong operation. Meanwhile, PFA officials have issued warning notices for improvement to hundreds of eateries.

