SIA delegation meets with PFA Chairman, Director General

LAHORE: A delegation of Soap Industry Association (SIA) has requested the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) for allowing the use of fat extracted oil in the preparation of soap-making while meeting with authority Chairman Umar Tanveer Butt and PFA Director General Irfan Memon at PFA Headquarters on Thursday.

Chairman PFA Umar Tanvir Butt said that he has referred the case to Scientific Panel and Board of Punjab Food Authority for submitting their reply on it. He said that PFA had already banned the use of fat oil in soaps manufacturing because in the name of soap manufacturing, fat oil is used in the preparation of food products. Furthermore, he said that lifting of the ban would be on the basis of the scientific panel’s suggestions and with the permission of the PFA Board.

Director General PFA Irfan Memon added that industry would be eased with facilities but the health of the general public would be a top priority of the authority. He has assured support to the soap industry but according to regulations. He said that conditional permission could be granted if the scientific panel of PFA agreed with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the usage of fat oil.

