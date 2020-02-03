Asad Umar says govt fully aware of masses difficulties due to inflation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Asad Umar said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown serious concerns over the increase in wheat prices.

While taking part in a morning show of a private Tv channel, Asad Umar said sky-rocketing of daily use items’ prices ended up in an increase in the inflation rate. “PM Khan has ordered a strict crackdown against profiteers.”

Replying to a question, the minister said it would be better that, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz refrain from commenting on the circular debt.

The incumbent government is facing the outcome of the bad policies of PML-N which rapidly increase circular debt, he continued.

Yesterday, Asad Umar had admitted that inflation has made the lives of people difficult. Speaking at a function in the federal capital on Sunday, the minister had said there is no doubt that the people of Pakistan are going through a difficult situation.

The minister had said the prime minister is more concerned over the prevailing situation more than anyone else. He had said mafias and hoarders are involved in price-hike.

He said the prime minister has stood up in the fight against mafias and hoarders.

