China acknowledges Pakistan’s support in time of need: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: A spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry has acknowledged Pakistan for showing satisfaction over the treatment of patients, suffering from coronavirus, reports Gwadar Pro App.

It was noted that contrary to what Indian government has done by placing a ban on the export of personal protection equipment such as masks and clothing amid a global coronavirus outbreak, the Pakistani government, on the other hand, has shown solidarity and gesture of friendship by sending 300,000 medical masks to China.

Besides the masks, 800 hazmat suits and 6,800 pairs of gloves were also sent to China giving a clear message that the Pakistani government and its people are standing by their ‘Iron Brother’ in its hour of emergency.

A Pakistani doctor has also won the hearts of Chinese people by deciding to offer his services to help the country fight against the deadly coronavirus. Dr. Usman is the first Pakistani doctor who stepped forward to treat infected people in Wuhan as a volunteer.

Moreover, Pakistani government officials including the Foreign Minister, special assistant to Prime Minister on health, and Pakistan’s ambassador to China announced that the government will not bring its citizens back home despite multiple requests from the students and their families for immediate evacuation.

While governments abroad are continuing efforts to bring their citizens home, the Pakistani government, on the other hand, has decided not to repatriate its citizens stranded in China from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city to show “solidarity” with China.

Pakistan clearly emphasized that China has the best medical facilities to handle the patients suffering from the disease. Pakistan stands firmly with its Chinese brothers and will provide full assistance as Beijing tackles the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

As a special gesture, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi while talking to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi appreciated Pakistan’s offer for help and support to China in this difficult time highlighting the deep friendship between the two neighbors.

He said, China and Pakistan are close neighbors and have a fine tradition of helping each other in time of need. Pakistan has always taken China as its best, time-tested and all-weather friend. Both have long praised the close ties the two countries have with each other. And the same trust and cooperation has also been seen recently.

Under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, China has established a nationwide mechanism and has taken decisive measures to prevent and control the epidemic.

At present, all work is progressing in an orderly manner, and China is fully capable of and confident in achieving its final victory, the report added.

Chinese national suspected of infection has discharged from hospital

A Chinese national has been discharged from a local hospital in Lahore on Sunday after being tested negative for Coronavirus infection.

The man was shifted to a hospital in Lahore after he fell ill at the Lahore, officials said.

The Chinese passenger had come to Lahore in Pakistan International Airlines flight from Karachi. He was taken to Lahore’s Services Hospital where he was kept in isolation.

According to the medical superintendent of the Services Hospital, the patient had no symptoms of Coronavirus and was later discharged. However, doctors have collected his blood samples.

Pakistan Sunday received Coronavirus testing kits from China and Japan. The country, however, has not evacuated its citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus.

On Sunday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza said 199 health information booths had been set up at various airports of the country to cope with the threat of coronavirus.

In a statement, he said these booths will provide answers to queries about coronavirus. He said another landmark in a very short time is the completion of coronavirus clinical care and prevention guidelines.

“It includes full instructions on case definition, inpatient/outpatient treatment, handling of diagnostic samples and even home care. In order to provide assistance to the Pakistani community in China, the Embassy of Pakistan has established hotlines which may be contacted,” he said.

The Special Assistant on National Health said around 100 other countries were not evacuating their citizens from Wuhan.

The deadly virus has killed at least 300 people and over 14,000 people have been diagnosed with the infection around the world.

China has embarked on unprecedented efforts to contain the virus. Those efforts have included extraordinary quarantines in Wuhan and surrounding cities, with all transport routes out banned, effectively sealing of more than 50 million people, reports Gwadar Pro App.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION