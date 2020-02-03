Coronavirus outbreak: NIH takes samples of six Chinese and Pakistani nationals for test

ISLAMABAD: National Institute of Health (NIH) on Monday has taken samples of six Chinese and Pakistani nationals from Karachi, Multan and Lahore for diagnosis of coronavirus.

According to details, the reports of patients are likely to be completed in 48 hours.

It is to be mentioned here that World Health Organization has provided necessary assistance to Pakistan to prevent coronavirus in the country.

The assistance includes technical guidance, tools for screening along with laboratory support and management of coronavirus cases at federal and provincial levels.

On the other hand, China’s death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared past 360 on Monday, with deepening global concern about the outbreak and governments closing their borders to people from China.

The fresh toll came a day after China imposed a lockdown on a major city far from the epicentre and the first fatality outside the country was reported in the Philippines.

Authorities in Hubei, the province at the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 56 new fatalities, with one reported in the southwestern megalopolis of Chongqing. That took the toll in China to 361, exceeding the 349 mainland fatalities from the 2002-3 SARS outbreak.

