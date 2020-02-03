Court acquits Pervaiz Ashraf, others in NAB illegal recruitment case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday acquitted former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused in the NAB reference about illegal recruitment in GEPCO.

Ashraf and seven other accused were nominated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case of illegal recruitment in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO).

The accountability bureau had filed the reference against Pervaiz Ashraf in year 2016.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in a petition for his acquittal in the case had argued an earlier hearing that the NAB had already denied irregularities in recruitment.

He also contended that the court have no jurisdiction to hear the case after recent amendment in the NAB Ordinance.

The investigation officer of the bureau in a previous hearing pleaded to the court for more time to submit reply of the NAB over the plea.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and seven others were facing charges of illegal recruitment in GEPCO.

National Accountability Bureau had filed reference against Ashraf and other accused on the charge of making illegal appointments in the electric power company.

The NAB had filed a reference against the former premier for misusing his authority and violating the rules in hiring 437 employees in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO).

NAB case against Khursheed Shah

The Accountability Court (AC) in Sukkur on Monday adjourned hearing into a Rs 1.23 billion scam involving Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah till February 18 as he appeared before the court today.

The hearing of the accountability court Sukkur bench was adjourned for February 18 and the court directed to present all accused in the case including the PPP leader on the day.

The former opposition leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah was brought to the court on an ambulance from National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Sukkur, where he is currently being treated for various illness during NAB custody.

Talking to media after the court proceedings, Shah lamented the incumbent leaders for an unprecedented hike in the prices of commodities and asked as to who is working from behind to increase rates of basic food items.

He said that the authorities were creating hurdles in replacing an Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Sindh province but replaced around four within the same period in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. “Why there are two laws for two separate areas of the country?” he asked.

To a question about his release on bail, Shah said that he believes that justice would be served in his case.

On January 29, the Sindh High Court (SHC) has adjourned the hearing of bail petition filed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah and others in assets beyond income case till February 10, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A double bench of SHC heard the bail petition filed by Khursheed Shah and other persons nominated in the assets beyond income case. All of the nominees except Khursheed Shah had sought pre-arrest bail in the case related to corruption of R1.23 billion.

