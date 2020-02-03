Muttiah Muralitharan wins heart of his fans

Former Sri Lankan cricketer and world’s highest wicket-taker Muthiah Muralitharan won the hearts of the people at the Bandaranaike International Airport on Thursday early morning.

Legendary cricketer Muralitharan and his family were waiting in a long queue to get to the counter at the immigration at the airport. He had flown down from India and was taking pictures with everyone who asked for one, while waiting. His wife Madhi Malar was by his side chatting with people she had never met in her life.

The immigration staff asked him to step out of the line so they can get him cleared quickly and he could have been on his way home in a few minutes. But he politely declined the offer and waited in line for almost an hour with the rest of the other people.

Speaking exclusively over telephone hours after reaching home, his Indian wife, Madhi Malar said, “Our flight landed at night. We were with our children. Night time is very busy at the airport. There were lots of people at immigration”.

“People in Sri Lanka love and respect Murali and as a token of respect offered us to go forward. Even the immigration officer too offered to break the queue”.

“We too love our people and as a respect for them didn’t want to go out of turn”, she added.

“They were both so very humble and sweet. What a great duo. Such humility from such a legend”, one of the ex-Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) honorary officials, Samantha Algama shared the photo.

“I thought it was worth a share. Bless him and his family,” he said.

