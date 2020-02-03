P&SHD screens 1,076 Chinese people for coronavirus

LAHORE: The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Captain (R) Muhammad Usman on Saturday said that 1,076 Chinese people screening has been completed out of 2,795 while not a single case of coronavirus reported yet.

He said that screening of remaining people to be completed as soon. He said that a list of 2,795 Chinese people was provided by the Home Department who were working in 50 companies on different posts.

A total of 150 Chinese people have returned from China in the last 15 days, while no case of coronavirus reported so far. He said that seven suspected patients are admitted in the high-dependency unit (HDU) across Punjab.

Muhammad Usman further said that the Corona Virus Committee constituted by the Chief Minister of Punjab is examining the situation daily. He said we are trying not to let any kind of emergency arise for which health department is in liaison with all the provincial and federal agencies.

