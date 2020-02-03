Sri Lanka’s foreign coaching staff seeks short break

Barring few foreign members of the coaching staff, victorious Sri Lankan cricket team has returned home from Zimbabwe (Harare-Dubai-Colombo) on Sunday evening (Business Class).

Sri Lanka won the Test series 1-0, the second Test did not produce result.

According to the sources in Colombo, Head Coach Mickey Arthur, fielding coach Shane McDermott and the bowling coach David Saker did not travel to Colombo from Dubai.

“They have sought a short break”, one of the SLC sources said from Colombo.

Batting coach Grant Flower has not sought the break and has returned with the team to Sri Lanka.

Arthur has stayed back in Dubai and is likely to return on February 8. During his stay in Dubai, he may visit the ICC Head Quarter.

“McDermott and Saker have left for Australia and they are scheduled to return on February 11”, the source further added.

Sri Lanka’s next international assignment is against the West Indies.

West Indies Men’s team will travel to Sri Lanka for the first time in four and a half years when they arrive in the South Asian country in February for five limited over matches (three ODIs, and two T-20is in February-March).

West Indies Men’s team will take on Sri Lanka in a white-ball series for the first time in four and a half years when they arrive in the South Asian country in February for five limited overs matches.

Our teams for both the series will be selected soon after the chief selector meets his colleagues and captain /s (and possibly the coach on his return)”, the source further added.

“We are planning to start the net practice from February 12”.

