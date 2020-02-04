‘China indebted to Pakistan’s support against coronavirous’

BEIJING: Chinese scholar, Cheng Xizhong said the Chinese nation indebted to Pakistan’s support in making its efforts against coronavirous successful.

The “iron brothers” relationship between the two countries can be best embodied when they encounter major difficulties. Really, “a friend in need is a friend indeed,” he said in a report published in China Economic Net on Tuesday.

Under the situation of extreme serious epidemic in China, the concern shown by our friendly neighbor Pakistan, their government, military, people and their selfless support for China’s fight against the epidemic are very laudable. It once again symbolizes the strong relations between China and Pakistan and the profound friendship between the two peoples.

First, the number of Pakistani students in China is about 28,000. While few countries decided to withdraw their overseas citizens, Pakistan on the other hand regarded China as their hometown and China’s disaster as their own disaster.

They decided not to leave China and work together with the Chinese people to overcome the difficulties. Of course, the Chinese government and people take care of the Pakistani students like their own children and told them how to take the most effective precautions.

Second, the Pakistani government has allocated 300,000 medical masks, 800 hazmat suits and 6,800 pairs of gloves from the stocks of public hospitals around the nation and transported the aid to China.

Moreover, the Pakistani government is mobilizing relevant factories to step up the production of materials needed by China to fight the epidemic.

Third, the government of Pakistan has issued a statement saying that the government and people of Pakistan stand firmly with China and support China’s measures to contain the epidemic.

“Pakistan stands ready to provide all possible assistance to China in response to the epidemic,” the statement said. “We firmly believe that the brotherly Chinese people will overcome this challenge with their unique strength and tenacity. “

Fourth, Recently, a Pakistani doctor has submitted a petition saying “I am willing to go to Wuhan to fight the epidemic. ” The words and deeds of Pakistani friends have deeply touched the hearts of the Chinese people, all this highly commendable, Cheng Xizhong added.

