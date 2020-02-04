CM Usman Buzdar orders action against companies selling substandard fairness creams

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed action against manufactures of substandard fairness creams.

The Punjab CM, while chairing a meeting here at CM House in Lahore, has approved ‘The Punjab Drug and Cosmetics Amendment Act’, according to which the drug regulatory authority will take action against companies making substandard fairness creams.

During the meeting, CM Usman Buzdar said that previous governments totally failed to take any action against ‘mafia’ selling fake products of cosmetics.

“There is no place for such kind of ‘mafias’ in PM Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, said CM Usman Buzdar, adding that such people are playing with the health of the nation.

He said that following the approval of the amendment, strict action would be taken against such companies.

