Former sessions judge files review petition in Tayyaba torture case

ISLAMABAD: Former sessions judge Raja Khurram Ali on Tuesday filed review petition against verdict in Tayyaba torture case.

The Supreme Court had announced its reserved verdict on appeals moved by Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar in the Tayyaba torture case on January 10.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan of the apex court read out the judgement, annulling the Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict that had enhanced both convicts‘ prison sentence from one year to three years with a Rs500,000 fine.

In a petition filed in the Supreme Court (SC), Raja Khurram Ali has pleaded the court to review its January 10 decision in the case.

“Evidence were not properly reviewed before announcement of judgment”, the plea reads.

The review petition filed by the former session judge reads that Tayyaba in her statement admitted that she was not subjected to torture.

The top court has been pleaded to review its decision.

In January 2018, the pictures of the then 10-year old housemaid, Tayyaba had gone viral on social media with internet users claiming that the maid works at additional session judge Khurram Ali Khan’s house, was severely tortured by the family of the judge.

The apex court had taken suo motu notice of the case of alleged torture on the girl and constituted a division bench for hearing of the case.

