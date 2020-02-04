LHC seeks report on supplies and stocks of sugar in Punjab

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday while hearing a petition on sugar crisis summoned a report from the Director Food Punjab about the supplies and available stocks of the commodity.

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Mamoon Rashid Sheikh heard a petition filed by Azhar Siddique advocate.

In his plea, the petitioner claimed that price of sugar was on the verge of soaring to 90 rupees per kilogram.

“An artificial crisis is being cooked up to create shortage of sugar and jack up the price”, the petition said.

If export of sugar not stopped, it will become out of the access of common man, petition said while pleading for imposing a ban on export of the commodity.

